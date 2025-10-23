Advertisement
Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy BEATS Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Love Story

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Diwali saw two major releases opening at the Box Office for Bollywood lovers! Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' hit the screens on October 21, coinciding with the festive Diwali weekend. The verdict is out and horror comedy has won over the emotionally-charged love story.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking site Thamma collected Rs 18.6 crore on Wednesday, its release day. It minted around Rs 25 crore (24.8) on the opening day, taking the total tally to around Rs 42.25 crore in two days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat performed well on its first day at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 9.00 Cr India net and on the 2nd-day it raked in Rs 7.75 crore, taking the total figure to Rs 16.75 crore.

Thamma Release, Cast

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Storyline, Release

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film was theatrical released on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

After Saiyaara's Rs 20.50 crore opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has become one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

