New Delhi: Horror comedy Thamma and intense love story Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat faced a massive clash at the Box Office as two major Diwali releases on October 21, 2025. The audience verdict is out and horror comedy has won over the emotionally-charged love story. Thamma has crossed Rs 50 crore mark in 3 days.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, a trade tracking site Thamma collected Rs 12.50 crore on Thursday, taking the total to Rs 55.10 crore. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened at Rs 9 crore net in India on Tuesday and on Thursday, the third day of its release, it earned Rs 6 crore, taking the haul to Rs 22.75 crore.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy BEATS Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Love Story

Thamma Release, Cast

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Storyline, Release

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film was theatrical released on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

After Saiyaara's Rs 20.50 crore opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has become one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025.