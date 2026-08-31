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The Academy pays tribute to Deepika Padukone's iconic scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The Academy praised the 2013 classic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by sharing Naina Talwar's iconic scene on mindfulness, sending fans and industry hubs like Netflix India into a wave of nostalgia.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
The Academy pays tribute to Deepika Padukone's iconic scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image Credit: IMDb

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