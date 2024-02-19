trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722879
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VEDANG RAINA

'The Archies' Star Vedang Raina Keeps Fans Guessing With Secret New Project

The rising star's recent Instagram stories have become a hot topic of speculation, hinting at the actor's involvement in an exciting new venture. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The Archies' Star Vedang Raina Keeps Fans Guessing With Secret New Project Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vedang Raina, the charming sensation who stole hearts in 'The Archies,' is gearing up for his next big screen adventure, and the excitement is palpable. Details of the upcoming project are under wraps, fueling anticipation among eager fans.

The rising star's recent Instagram stories have become a hot topic of speculation, hinting at the actor's involvement in an exciting new venture. Fans are buzzing with curiosity, eagerly awaiting the big reveal of Vedang Raina's next charismatic role.

As Vedang Raina continues to tease fans with cryptic Instagram stories, the possibility of a joint project with Alia Bhatt has set the industry abuzz. 

The anticipation is reaching new heights, and we can't wait to witness Vedang Raina shine once again, captivating audiences with his undeniable charm and talent on the silver screen. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!