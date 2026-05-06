The Avengers and Batman film VFX agency Weta FX on board for Salman Khan’s superhero film? Here's what we know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for what could be one of the most ambitious projects of his career, a superhero film helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Since its announcement, the collaboration has generated considerable buzz across the industry.

Weta FX in Talks for High-End Visual Effects

In a major development, global visual effects giant Weta FX is reportedly in talks to take on the film’s VFX work. The company is globally recognised for its cutting-edge work on blockbuster titles such as The Avengers, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Batman.

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As per an independent industry source, "The renowned VFX company Weta FX is reportedly in discussions to take charge of the visual effects for Raj & DK’s upcoming superhero film starring Salman Khan. The studio is known for delivering top-tier work on global projects like The Avengers, The Batman, The Last of Us, and Moon Knight, hinting at a massive visual scale for this film."

The coming together of Salman Khan and Raj & DK marks a significant moment in Indian entertainment. With strong creative backing and the possibility of top-tier VFX support, the film is poised to push boundaries and redefine the scale of superhero cinema in Bollywood.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set social media abuzz on Sunday after sharing a stylish yet thoughtful post on Instagram, drawing widespread reactions from fans across the country.

Salman Khan's recent post

In the post, Salman Khan was seen sporting a black fedora paired with a casual black T-shirt, posing against a rustic outdoor backdrop at his farmhouse. The picture quickly gained traction online, amassing over five lakh likes within just a few hours of being uploaded.

Read Here | Salman Khan shares life advice in viral social media post; urges clarity, moving on and 'not passing on the hat'

Alongside the image, the actor shared a reflective message about clarity and decision-making in life.

“Thinking yeh hai kisi bhi field mai. Soch lo samaj lo clear ho jao decision lo aur sab bhool ke aage badho,” he wrote.

Adding his signature touch of humour, Salman Khan ended the caption with a witty line:

“Topi se yaad aaya topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi na kisi ko pehnane do.”