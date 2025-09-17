The Ba**ds of Bollywood: Raghav Juyal & Bobby Deol Finally Explain Asterisks In Aryan Khan’s Show Title

New Delhi: The biggest Bollywood release of this month, Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, is all set to arrive at our doorsteps tomorrow, 18th September. While the star-studded lineup and Aryan Khan's directorial debut have caught attention, it is also the title of the movie that is garnering curiosity.

Fans have been speculating on the real meaning behind the interesting title. Viewers are eager to know the meaning behind the asterisks.

Ahead of its grand release on Netflix on Thursday, in a recent interaction, the cast of the much-anticipated series revealed the real meaning behind the asterisks in the movie's title.

Raghav Juyal Explains the Real Reason Behind the Asterisks

During an interview with Radio Nasha, Raghav Juyal explained the unconventional title choice, saying, “They had to fit ‘Bads’ with ‘Bollywood'; and that’s why they have put an asterisk in it. It was for aesthetic reasons.”

Lakshya, who plays the lead role in the show, added, “The essence of the show is hard to summarise in one word. When you see the show, you’ll figure out the meaning yourself because you cannot define it in one line. Aryan has created a vast, unique world and just like its story, the title is attention-grabbing and unlike anything else.”

Actor Bobby Deol, who is said to play the antagonist in the show, said the title will make complete sense once the audience watches the show.

“It’s about the concept and the writing. Once you watch the show, the title makes complete sense. I remember doing 'Gupt', and people didn’t understand the title until Kajol’s twist was revealed,” he recalled.

Manoj Pahwa, on the other hand, confessed that he only came to know about the title on the day of its announcement. “They didn’t even tell me the title of the show, and when the title of the show was revealed at that time I got to know about it.” Lakshya added that for the longest time, the show didn’t even have a title.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood is one of the most highly awaited shows of this year. It will feature star-studded cameos by several Bollywood actors.

The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her Red Chillies Entertainment banner.