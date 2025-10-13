The Ba***ds of Bollywood Stars Lakshya Lalwani Pairs-Up With Ananya Panday In Next: Check His Upcoming Films

New Delhi: After making a major impression with his powerful performance as Aasmaan Singh in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, actor Lakshya Lalwani has quickly become one of the most talked-about rising stars. Netizens are now eager to know: what’s next for the actor?

From Kill to Ba***ds of Bollywood

Before his breakout in Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya earned acclaim for his role in the action-packed thriller Kill.

Following the acclaim he received for Kill and Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya’s next big screen appearance will be in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. In this much-anticipated project, he stars opposite Ananya Panday, marking their first collaboration together.

Lakshya had previously shared a sneak peek from the film on social media, accompanied by the caption, "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai."

Chand Mera Dil is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2025, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

Return of Dostana 2: A Long-Awaited Debut Finally Reimagined

Interestingly, Dostana 2, which was originally meant to be Lakshya’s debut, has been rebooted. While the initial cast included Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya is reportedly the only actor retained from the original trio.

According to Hindustan Times, the film will now feature Vikrant Massey alongside either Sreeleela or Pratibha Ranta.

Lakshya & Janhvi Kapoor to Finally Share the Screen

Though not paired in Dostana 2, Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor are together in another upcoming Dharma Productions film, a revenge romance also starring Tiger Shroff.

This untitled project marks Lakshya’s fourth film under Dharma, and is set to be directed by Raj Mehta, known for hits like Good Newwz (2019) and Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022), as per an exclusive report from Box Office Worldwide.

If the same reports are to be believed:

Lead Cast: Tiger Shroff & Janhvi Kapoor

Director: Raj Mehta

Shooting Start: December 2025

Target Release: Second half of 2026

About Lakshya Lalwani

On the professional front, Lakshya has starred in the high-octane action film Kill, alongside Raghav Juyal, and in Aryan Khan’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood.