‘The Bansal Murders’ Trailer Out: Netizens React To Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Power-Packed Return

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has once again ignited excitement across social media. Fresh off the box-office success of Thamma, where he delivered a commanding performance marked by his signature intensity, the actor is now back in one of his most celebrated roles. Netflix has unveiled the official trailer of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, marking the much-awaited return of Inspector Jatil Yadav — and the internet is celebrating in full swing.

Film enthusiasts and viewers are praising Siddiqui’s ability to elevate the narrative the moment he appears on screen. His sharp presence, controlled power, and unmistakable command have sparked a wave of admiration, reaffirming his position as one of Indian cinema’s most captivating performers.

Netizens Reaction

Social media has been quick to react, with fans expressing renewed excitement for the film’s dark, layered world. Comments flooding platforms reflect the collective anticipation:

“Jatil Yadav is back and this man is pure cinema #Nawazuddin”

“The intensity Nawaz brings… nobody does it like him #ThammaNawaz”

“Trailer toh solid hai but Nawazuddin’s screen presence is on another level.”

“When Nawaz enters the frame, the narrative shifts!! That’s power.”

“Versatility ka real meaning is right here… Inspector Jatil > everything”

Viewers are also applauding how seamlessly Siddiqui slips back into the role, carrying the emotional weight and investigative depth that defined the character originally. The trailer has further heightened anticipation for the tense mystery that lies at the heart of the story.

Set to release on 19 December, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders also features Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh, adding layers of intrigue to its highly awaited premiere.