‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ Poster Out: Gurmeet Choudhary Starrer Unveiled At IFFI Goa 2025

New Delhi: The poster of the epic war drama The Battle of Shatrughat was unveiled at IFFI Goa 2025, drawing attention for its striking visuals and ensemble cast. The film stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank, Sidharth Nigam, Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab, promising a cinematic spectacle centered on honour, destiny, and epic battles.

Aarushi Nishank stands out in the poster, debuting as a warrior-princess. Wearing a detailed traditional lehenga with ornate jewellery, she wields a massive sword with composure, projecting a regal and formidable presence central to the story.

Gurmeet Choudhary appears as a battle-hardened warrior in armour, while Sidharth Nigam sports a rugged look with long hair and a fur coat, adding to the film’s intense, mythic tone. Their contrasting appearances highlight Aarushi’s central role in the narrative.

Aarushi, who gained recognition with Wafa Na Raas Aayi and represented India at Cannes 2025 promoting sustainability, is expected to make a strong impact in this film.

Directed by Shahid Kazmi, with writing by Sajad Khaki and costumes by Darshan Kamwal, The Battle of Shatrughat aims to deliver a visually rich and emotionally engaging war saga.

Gurmeet Choudhary Calls ‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ a Whole New Space for Him

Gurmeet Choudhary has opened up about his upcoming film, The Battle of Shatrughat, calling it an entirely new space for him.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actor said the project pushes him into uncharted territory. Speaking about the film, Gurmeet stated, “The Battle of Shatrughat is our labour of love, and I'm thrilled to dive into this genre. It's an entirely new space for me, and it feels like a homecoming to return with a costume drama. The film is a perfect blend of love, war, historical elements, and drama — and I'm quite excited to unveil our motion poster. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this spectacle on the big screens!”

Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in the 2021 horror film The Wife, which premiered on ZEE5.

(Inputs from IANS)