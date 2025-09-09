The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Collects Rs 1.10 Crore

New Delhi: Director Vivek Agnihotri's controversial drama The Bengal Files has finally hit theatres, sharing its release window with two major competitors, Tiger Shroff's action-packed Baaghi 4 and the Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites. Despite the stiff competition, the film has managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office over its opening weekend.

Box Office Performance: A Mixed Start

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 1.10 crore net on its fourth day, Monday, 8 September 2025. This brings its total earnings in India to Rs 7.85 crore. After a modest opening of Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, the film saw a noticeable jump in collections over the weekend. On Saturday, it collected Rs 2.25 crore, marking a 28.57% increase, followed by Rs 2.75 crore on Sunday with a further 22.22% growth.

Audience turnout remained modest throughout Monday. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.24%. Morning shows drew only 9.99%, with numbers gradually improving during the day. Afternoon shows saw 17.10% occupancy, which rose to 21.66% by evening and peaked at 24.19% during the night. Despite these gradual improvements through the day, the film's Monday figures reflect a clear post-weekend slump.

Previously, A special screening of The Bengal Files was held in Mumbai on Thursday, with stars like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar in attendance.

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Featuring a powerful ensemble cast, The Bengal Files is led by veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and Simrat Kaur. The supporting cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kanur, adding significant depth to the film’s dramatic narrative.