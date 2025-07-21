'The Bengal Files' First Review: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' is making waves since its gripping teaser released. Earlier, The makers have announced premiere tour which includes 10 grand mega screenings across the United States, starting July 19 in New Jersey. Amid this honest reviews of 'The Bengal Files' are out.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial has left the audiences stunned, the film has now created a stir with its first-ever grand premiere in New Jersey, USA. After first-ever premiere held in New Jersey, moviegoers honest reactions are pouring inn and speaking volume about the film's impact on the viewes.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared audience's reactions, showing how deeply moved they were after witnessing the hard-hitting, shocking, and untold story of "Direct Action Day"—a portrayal that raises the alarming question: is Bengal becoming another Kashmir? He also wrote the caption, 'Audience reactions after the first-ever screening of the untold story of Hindu Genocide #TheBengalFiles in New Jersey.'

Check 'The Bengal Files' First Review Below!

'The Bengal Files' USA Tour Dates

As announced, The Bengal Files will have international premieres ahead of its grand release in India, beginning with a massive USA tour. The schedule of the 10 grand premieres across the U.S. will be like, 19 July in New Jersey, 20 July in Washington DC, 25 July in Raleigh, 26 July in Atlanta, 27 July in Tampa, 01 August in Phoenix, 02 August in Los Angeles, 03 August in Sf Bay Area, 07 August in Detroit, 09 August in Chicago, and concluding on 10 August in Houston.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

FAQs

When Is 'The Bengal Files' Releasing In India?

Vivek Agnihotri's film will arrive in Indian theatres on September 5, 2025.

What Was The Earlier Title Of The Bengal Files?

The Bengal Files was initially titled as 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Upcoming Film Is Based On?

It's the third installment in director Vivek Agnihotri's 'Files' trilogy and is based on communal violence in Bengal during the 1940s.