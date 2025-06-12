Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915078https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/the-bengal-files-teaser-review-forgotten-chapters-silenced-voices-agnihotri-s-boldest-yet-says-netizens-2915078.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE BENGAL FILES TEASER REVIEW

The Bengal Files TEASER Review: 'Forgotten Chapters. Silenced Voices. Agnihotri’s Boldest Yet' Says Netizens

The teaser of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files' is released. Check out Netizens reaction.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Bengal Files teaser out, fans reacts 'strongly'.
  • Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.
  • The film will be released worldwide on 5th September, 2025.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Bengal Files TEASER Review: 'Forgotten Chapters. Silenced Voices. Agnihotri’s Boldest Yet' Says Netizens (Image: @vivekagnihotri/ X)

New Delhi: The makers of The Bengal Files finally the teaser of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has been released  and it is hard-hitting in every sense. Completing the trilogy that began with The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files opens up a new chapter of history that is bound to shake the nation.

With the teaser now out, netizens have taken social media by storm, reacting strongly on the recent released teaser. Here's how the internet is buzzing with conversations around the teaser of The Bengal Files.

The Bengal Files Trailer X Review: 

The Bengal Files is directed by National Award winnind director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions.  

'The Bengal Files' delves into the harrowing communal violence that affected undivided Bengal in the 1940s, particularly focusing on Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. The filmmaker characterizes the events depicted in the film as a 'Hindu genocide,' aiming to shed light on long-neglected historical episodes.

The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The Bengal Files will be released worldwide on 5th September, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK