The Bengal Files TEASER Review: 'Forgotten Chapters. Silenced Voices. Agnihotri’s Boldest Yet' Says Netizens

New Delhi: The makers of The Bengal Files finally the teaser of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has been released and it is hard-hitting in every sense. Completing the trilogy that began with The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files opens up a new chapter of history that is bound to shake the nation.

With the teaser now out, netizens have taken social media by storm, reacting strongly on the recent released teaser. Here's how the internet is buzzing with conversations around the teaser of The Bengal Files.

As someone who found Tashkent files a path breaking narrative and pained by The Kashmir files, expecting another top notch movie from @vivekagnihotri https://t.co/f0CtZB6db2 — sunand nr __ (@sunandnr) June 12, 2025

If Kashmir hurt you.. Bengal will haunt you. This is a powerful statement to make! With an intelligent and well researched mind of @vivekagnihotri.. one can only expect some hard hitting insights from #TheBengalFiles. Cinema in this era is not only about entretainment.. it about_ — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) June 12, 2025

The Bengal Files is directed by National Award winnind director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions.

'The Bengal Files' delves into the harrowing communal violence that affected undivided Bengal in the 1940s, particularly focusing on Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. The filmmaker characterizes the events depicted in the film as a 'Hindu genocide,' aiming to shed light on long-neglected historical episodes.

The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The Bengal Files will be released worldwide on 5th September, 2025.