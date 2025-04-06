Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2882531https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/the-bhootnii-cast-stuns-fans-in-pune-ahead-of-film-s-release-2882531.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE BHOOTNII

'The Bhootnii' Cast Stuns Fans In Pune Ahead Of Film’s Release

The Bhootnii, an action-horror comedy starring Sanjay Dutt and a star-studded cast, is set to release on April 18, 2025, following a buzzworthy visit to Pune by the cast.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The Bhootnii' Cast Stuns Fans In Pune Ahead Of Film’s Release (file photo)

New Delhi: The upcoming film The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, has been creating a major buzz and is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Following the thrilling trailer launch, the cast, including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, made a grand entrance in Pune ahead of the film's release.

During their visit, the star-studded ensemble thrilled fans with a special meet-and-greet, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the action-packed horror-comedy. Engaging conversations about the film only heightened anticipation for the cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii features Sanjay Dutt in the role of a ghostbuster baba, further sparking curiosity among moviegoers. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, under Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

The Bhootnii is set to release on 18th April 2025, promising to deliver a thrilling ride for audiences.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK