'The Bhootnii' Cast Stuns Fans In Pune Ahead Of Film’s Release

New Delhi: The upcoming film The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, has been creating a major buzz and is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Following the thrilling trailer launch, the cast, including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, made a grand entrance in Pune ahead of the film's release.

During their visit, the star-studded ensemble thrilled fans with a special meet-and-greet, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the action-packed horror-comedy. Engaging conversations about the film only heightened anticipation for the cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii features Sanjay Dutt in the role of a ghostbuster baba, further sparking curiosity among moviegoers. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, under Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

The Bhootnii is set to release on 18th April 2025, promising to deliver a thrilling ride for audiences.