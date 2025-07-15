The Bhootnii On OTT: When And Where To Watch Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Starrer

New Delhi: The Bhootnii, the horror-action comedy starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, made its theatrical debut on May 1, 2025, and opened to positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Praised for its sharp cinematography and editing, the film managed to carve a niche among genre enthusiasts despite a limited release.

Directed by Siddhant Kumar Sachdev, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore on its opening day, a respectable figure considering its restricted screen count.

Following its theatrical success, the much-anticipated film is now set for its digital premiere. The Bhootnii will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting July 18, 2025, giving fans who missed its big-screen run an opportunity to enjoy it from home.

Announcing the premiere, ZEE5 shared on social media, "Jab pyaar ki khoj mein ek bhootnii mil jaaye, toh shuru hoga a rollercoaster of chaos, heartbreaks and lots of ghosthunting!"

They concluded with, "#TheBhootnii premieres on 18th July, 8 pm, on #ZEE5 & #ZEECinema"

Take a look at the post:

The film’s plot revolves around a haunting at St. Vincent’s College, specifically a legendary "Virgin Tree" rumoured to grant love on Valentine’s Day. The tree is haunted by a witch—played by Mouni Roy—believed to have claimed the lives of several young men. When student Shantanu (Sunny Singh) begins seeing visions of the witch and attempts suicide after a breakup, para-physicist Dr. Krishna Tripathy, also known as Baba (Sanjay Dutt), is brought in to confront the supernatural threat. Things take a twist when the witch, assuming the human form of a woman named Mohabbat, falls in love with Shantanu.

The cast also includes Palak Tiwari as Ananya, Nikunj Lotia as Sahil, and Aasif Khan as Nasir. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the film features cinematography by Santhosh Thundiyil and editing by Bunty Nagi.

With a mix of humour, horror, and heartfelt moments, The Bhootni is gearing up to reach an even wider audience on its digital release.