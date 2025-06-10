‘The Delhi Files’ Renamed To ‘The Bengal Files: Right To Life’ Following Public Demand, Confirms Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

New Delhi: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has officially renamed his highly anticipated film from 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' to 'The Bengal Files: Right to Life' in response to significant public demand. This film marks the third installment in Agnihotri’s politically charged “Files” trilogy and is now scheduled for theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Agnihotri himself, 'The Bengal Files' delves into the harrowing communal violence that affected undivided Bengal in the 1940s, particularly focusing on Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. The filmmaker characterizes the events depicted in the film as a “Hindu genocide,” aiming to shed light on long-neglected historical episodes.

দ্য দিল্লি ফাইলস এখন দ্য বেঙ্গল ফাইলস। টিজার আসছে আগামী বৃহস্পতিবার, ১২ই জুন ২০২৫, দুপুর ১২টায়।



ছবিটি প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি… pic.twitter.com/tzXEEYdS28 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 10, 2025

The film features notable performances from Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles. Due to safety concerns, much of the filming has been relocated from Kolkata to Mumbai. Despite these challenges, the production has been completed.

A teaser released earlier showcased a haunting portrayal of Mithun Chakraborty’s character—a bearded man walking solemnly through a corridor while reciting the Preamble to the Constitution, accompanied by a visibly burnt tongue, symbolizing deep trauma and resilience. This teaser has already garnered over 10 million views on YouTube, reflecting the excitement surrounding the film's release.

Previously, Agnihotri reached out to the nation through a social media video, providing insight into the film’s premise while inviting citizens to contribute to its research. He captioned the post, “ATTENTION: We are crowdsourcing research for our upcoming film on Bengal. If you want to contribute to the making of history, this is your chance., I’ve asked an important question at the end, watch till the end and please answer. And don’t forget to share."

In the video, Agnihotri poses a provocative question: “Is Bengal going to become another Kashmir?”—suggesting that the film will serve both as a warning and a wake-up call.

'The Bengal Files: Right to Life' follows Agnihotri's previously discussed films, 'The Tashkent Files' (2019) and 'The Kashmir Files' (2022). Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions, this latest film continues Agnihotri’s mission to highlight lesser-known chapters of Indian history through cinema.