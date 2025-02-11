The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter Teaser Crosses 10 Mn Views On YouTube

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's next film, The Delhi Files, has generated significant anticipation, given his track record of exploring real-world events. Recently, the makers released the highly awaited teaser, featuring Mithun Chakraborty in a gripping and intense avatar. Audiences have loved the teaser, praising its powerful impact. The teaser itself has already crossed 10 million views on YouTube, reflecting the excitement surrounding the film's release.

The teaser showed the first look of Mithun Chakraborty in a compelling video where he passionately recites the Constitution of India with a burned tongue in a vacant corridor. With a rugged appearance, white beard, and intense expression, Mithun delivers a powerful performance. This striking glimpse has captivated audiences to witness the film in theatres further heightening excitement.

The Delhi Files sheds light on the Bengal tragedy, revealing a lesser-known chapter of Indian history.

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, will be released worldwide on 15th August 2025.