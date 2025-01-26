New Delhi: The first look of Mithun Chakraborty from 'The Delhi Files:The Bengal Chapter' is unveiled on Republic Day, featuring him in a powerful teaser reciting the Constitution of India with a burned tongue amidst a vacant corridor.

In the video, The veteran actor Mithun appears rugged, with a white beard, reciting the Constitution passionately with burned toung. This glimpse has generated immense excitement, highlighting Mithun’s intense portrayal.

The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is expected to spark crucial conversations about India’s history, politics, and social dynamics, continuing Agnihotri’s tradition of bold and thought-provoking storytelling that tackle real stories and sensitive issues which have taken place in our history.

Have A Look At The Post:

The Delhi Files is an emotional film that highlights the Bengal tragedy, uncovering hidden truths and sparking meaningful conversations. With powerful storytelling, stunning visuals, and strong performances, it promises a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions.

Taking the Legacy of Great Trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter will be released worldwide on 15th August 2025.