Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924687https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/the-devil-wears-prada-2-starring-meryl-streep-goes-on-floors-2924687.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Starring Meryl Streep Goes On Floors

Disney’s 20th Century Studios confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing only a teaser of two devilish red pumps.

|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 08:59 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Starring Meryl Streep Goes On Floors

Los Angeles: The sequel to the iconic Hollywood film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has gone into production. Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are officially set to return with their parts in the upcoming sequel.

Kenneth Branagh will also join the cast as the husband of Miranda Presley (Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, reports ‘Variety’.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing only a teaser of two devilish red pumps.

As per ‘Variety’, based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2004 novel, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) who is hired at a glossy fashion magazine (it’s a job a million girls “would kill” to get!) but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor-in-chief.

The dishy book is a roman a clef,Weisberger briefly worked as Anna Wintour’s assistant at Vogue. In especially timely news, Wintour announced last week her plans to down as American Vogue’s editor-in-chief after 37 years.

Plot details for the sequel haven’t been confirmed, but the storyline reportedly follows Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She faces off against Blunt’s character, her one-time assistant who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

It’s not clear how Hathway’s Andy Sachs will factor into the story; at the end of the first film, she quits Runway and takes a job at a newspaper. David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who directed and wrote the original film, are returning for the sequel.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK