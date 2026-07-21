/The India Story new poster: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade spotlight pesticide farming crisis

The team behind The India Story has dropped a new poster, and it's already stirring up conversation around a public health issue that doesn't get talked about enough: pesticide use in farming. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, and this latest poster gives us a peek into just how hard-hitting the story is going to be, putting the spotlight on the quiet dangers hiding in excessive pesticide use. The visual itself carries a lot of weight, tying into the film's whole point: showing people the risks lurking in the food they eat every day without even realising it.
With its intense, almost unsettling design, the poster's done its job of building curiosity around the film, which looks like it's going to mix a gripping story with a subject that actually matters. And with Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade leading the way, the film seems set on getting people talking about an issue that's quietly affecting families across generations.
Speaking about the film's message, Kajal Aggarwal said, "The India Story is a film that carries an important message for every household. What drew me to the project was its courage to address a subject that directly impacts our daily lives yet often goes unnoticed. I hope the film encourages audiences to think more deeply about the food they consume and the choices they make."
Shreyas Talpade added, "This story is not just about farming practices; it is about the health and future of generations to come. The new poster reflects the urgency of the issue we are highlighting through the film. We wanted to be part of a project that sparks meaningful conversations, and I believe The India Story has the power to create that awareness among audiences."
The India Story has already garnered significant attention for tackling the alarming impact of pesticide farming and its long-term consequences on human health. The film seeks to shed light on how harmful agricultural practices can silently affect present and future generations, encouraging audiences to question what ultimately reaches their plates. Through its powerful narrative, the film aims to spark meaningful discussions and drive greater awareness about food safety and public health.
Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will arrive in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
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