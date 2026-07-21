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The India Story new poster: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade spotlight pesticide farming crisis

The makers of The India Story have unveiled a powerful new poster highlighting the hidden dangers of pesticide farming and its impact on public health. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film aims to spark conversations around food safety ahead of its July 24 release.

Edited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
The India Story new poster: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade spotlight pesticide farming crisis
Image Credit: Kajal Aggarwal, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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