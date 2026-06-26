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The India Story teaser out: Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer highlights hidden truth behind pesticide farming

The India Story teaser out: Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is set to hit big screens on July 24, 2026.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
The India Story teaser out: Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer highlights hidden truth behind pesticide farming
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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