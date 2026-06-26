/The India Story teaser out: Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer highlights hidden truth behind pesticide farming

The India Story teaser out: The teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a story that highlights the alarming issue of pesticide farming and its far-reaching impact on society. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film aims to raise awareness about a growing concern that affects millions of people every day.
The gripping teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress takes viewers into a battle for justice. Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade are seen uncovering the dark reality of pesticide farming and its hidden dangers.
The film highlights how toxic chemicals are increasingly entering everyday food consumption, raising serious health concerns, especially among the younger generation. With an emotional and socially relevant storyline, the movie sheds light on an issue that often remains ignored despite its widespread impact.
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Talking about the film, Director Chettan DK said, "The India Story is not just a film; it is a conversation that we as a society need to have. Through this story, we wanted to shed light on the alarming reality of Pesticide Farming and the silent health crisis it creates. The teaser is only a glimpse into a much larger issue that affects millions of families every day. Our aim is to create awareness, provoke thought, and encourage audiences to question what ends up on their plates."
Shreyas Talpade said, "What drew me to The India Story was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences. Through my character's journey, I hope audiences connect with the emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself. This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, it starts an important conversation."
Kajal Aggarwal shared, "The India Story is a film with a strong social message at its core. As a mother, the story resonated with me on a very personal level because it reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today. The teaser offers a glimpse into a reality that often remains hidden from public view. I hope the film creates awareness and encourages people to be more conscious about the food they consume and the impact it has on future generations."
Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
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