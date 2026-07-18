/The India Story trailer out: Kajal Agarwal and Shreyas Talpade-starrer exposes the dark reality of pesticide farming

The India Story Trailer out: The much-anticipated trailer of Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress has been unveiled.,
The makers of The India Story have dropped an emotional and hard-hitting trailer, offering a glimpse into a narrative centred on truth, justice, and resilience. The film explores the dark reality of pesticide farming and its devastating, long-term impact on human health and the environment.
The two-minute, thirty-five-second trailer opens with a devastating sequence showing Shreyas Talpade’s character grieving the tragic loss of his seven-year-old daughter to cancer. As the narrative unfolds, the film sheds light on a silent public health crisis, exposing how prolonged exposure to toxic agricultural chemicals silently triggers severe health consequences over time.
The promotional video weaves together a series of harrowing incidents that underscore the immense human cost of unregulated pesticide usage, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle against a deeply entrenched system.
Blending intense courtroom drama with poignant social commentary, the film features Kajal Aggarwal in the role of a determined lawyer. Her character sets out to uncover the truth, challenge the powerful entities responsible for the crisis, and fight for justice on behalf of the victims.
Speaking about her experience in the film, Kajal Aggarwal said, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience. My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special. I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen."
Reflecting on the emotional core of the script, Shreyas Talpade added that the film captures an ordinary man’s fight against an extraordinary challenge, entirely driven by hope and determination.
Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde, the feature film aims to spark vital public conversations around agricultural safety and corporate accountability.
The India Story is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24. To ensure its thought-provoking message reaches a diverse audience base across the country, the movie will hit theaters concurrently in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
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