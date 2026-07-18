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The India Story trailer out: Kajal Agarwal and Shreyas Talpade-starrer exposes the dark reality of pesticide farming

The India Story trailer out: Starring Kajal Agarwal and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles, the much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on 24 July 2026.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
The India Story trailer out: Kajal Agarwal and Shreyas Talpade-starrer exposes the dark reality of pesticide farming
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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