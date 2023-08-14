trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649039
'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Creatively Asks Netizens To Decide The Release Date Of 'The Vaccine War'

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the makers are yet to reveal the release date.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Creatively Asks Netizens To Decide The Release Date Of 'The Vaccine War' Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a unique approach to deciding the release date of his upcoming movie 'The Vaccine War'. Agnihotri has initiated a public poll, presenting two intriguing options for the release date. One option aligns with the release date of the much-anticipated film 'Salaar', while the other coincides with the high-stakes India vs Pakistan cricket match. This move by the filmmaker has sparked curiosity and debate among fans, as they eagerly await the final decision on when 'The Vaccine War' will hit the screens. 

Taking to social media, the filmmaker wrote, “Finally, #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is complete. It’s India’s first bio-science film. Now wondering when to release?” He further shared, “Finally, #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is all set to release. It’s your film, please suggest when to release. People’s film needs people’s advise.”


Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the makers are yet to reveal the release date.

