The Kerala Story 2 box office collection: Aditi Bhatia starrer earns Rs 3.5 crore in two days, opens at less than half of the first film

New Delhi: Following the Kerala High Court clearing the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond on Friday evening, the film hit theatres as scheduled on February 27, 2026. Despite confusion surrounding its release, the movie has recorded decent box office numbers. The film remained in the spotlight due to court cases and protests ahead of its release.

The Kerala Story 2 box office

The film was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, it earned Rs 3.5 crore in its first two days.

As per the report, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.99% on Friday.

On Day 1 (Friday), the film collected Rs 0.75 crore, while on Day 2 (Saturday) it earned Rs 2.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, morning shows recorded an occupancy of 6.45%, afternoon shows witnessed 11.88%, and evening shows saw a footfall of 11.42%.

Among metro cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) reported an overall occupancy of 14% across 473 shows. Mumbai stood at 8.75% with 538 shows. Ahmedabad performed better with an occupancy of 17% across 366 shows. Chennai recorded 31% occupancy, though with only 18 shows. Surat saw just 5% occupancy despite having 237 shows.

Comparison with the first film

The first instalment, released in 2023, had also faced legal challenges and widespread debate over allegations of promoting communal division.

The original film opened in theatres on May 5, 2023, and collected Rs 8.10 crore net domestically on its opening day. It went on to become a commercial success, earning Rs 303 crore gross worldwide.

About the film

On Friday, a Division Bench comprising Justices S.A. Dharmadhikari and P.V. Balakrishnan lifted the earlier interim stay that had halted the film’s release for 15 days.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film stars Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles, along with Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh and Yuktam Kholsa in supporting parts.

Music for the film has been composed by Mannan Shah.