‘The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’ on OTT: When and where to watch

New Delhi: The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is now all set to premiere on the OTT platform after completing its theatrical run. The movie is helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and will release digitally on ZEE5 Hindi on May 8, 2026.

Kaveri Das, Business Head – Hindi ZEE5 and Chief Channel Officer &TV, said: "Ensuring responsible and contextual access to strong narratives is central to how we approach storytelling at Hindi ZEE5. The digital premiere of 'The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond' allows us to bring its emotionally rich and complex narrative to viewers across the country.Our broader Hindi content strategy continues to evolve around representing varied perspectives and building a distinctive slate that connects deeply with viewers."

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About The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond story, cast

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is about the story of three young women from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala. While their lives may seem unconnected, they are bound by a shared experience where it begins with trust and love but gradually unfolds into manipulation and loss of agency.

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh shared, "This film is rooted in human experiences and emotions. It focuses on how individuals, especially young women, can find themselves in situations they never imagined. We’ve tried to tell these stories with sensitivity and honesty, and I hope audiences connect with their journeys."

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Aditi Bhatia, Ulka Gupta, and Aishwarya Ojha, who bring nuance and emotional depth to their roles. Aashin A Shah and Ravichand Nallappa serve as co-producers, with Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah co-writing the film.

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Actors on 'The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond'

Actor Aditi Bhatia added, "This film really pushed me as an actor. My character goes through so many emotional shifts, and it made me reflect on how strong yet vulnerable people can be. It’s a story that stays with you. Being part of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond has been an incredibly intense and eye-opening experience. I’m excited for viewers across the world to watch it on Hindi ZEE5."

Actor Ulka Gupta said, “Playing Surekha was one of the most emotionally demanding experiences of my career. This liberal Malayali girl from Kochi lived in a constant conflict between her beliefs, her circumstances and survival! And that tension stays with you. Around the time of the film release I also faced strong reactions (trolling) from all of over the world over my character Surekha’s personal food choices, including something as simple as what she’s not comfortable eating. It’s about the courage to question, to endure, and to remain true to yourself despite the noise. What moved me most was her Resilience. This film doesn’t comfort you; it confronts you!”

Actor Aishwarya Ojha expressed, “My character’s journey is layered with innocence, confusion, and eventually, a powerful awakening. Portraying her made me realise how easily lives can be shaped by external pressures and emotional manipulation. It was challenging to step into her world, but also deeply fulfilling. This film is not just a story but it’s a reflection of realities that often go unnoticed, and I’m proud to bring Neha’s voice to life for audiences.”

‘The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’ premieres on Hindi ZEE5 on 8th May and will also be available in 4 other languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.