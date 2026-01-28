The Kerala Story 2 Motion Poster Out: Chilling first look promises dark, emotional journey

New Delhi: The wait is finally over for fans of The Kerala Story franchise. The highly anticipated sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, directed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has officially unveiled its motion poster, generating significant buzz across social media and entertainment circles. The film, inspired by true events, promises to explore even darker and more gripping narratives than its predecessor.

The motion poster itself is striking and emotionally charged, featuring close-ups of women whose expressions convey a mix of fear, anguish, and defiance. Alongside this reveal, the makers announced that the film’s teaser will drop on 30th January, giving audiences a first glimpse into the story that lies ahead.

About The Kerala Story

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is penned by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, with Shah also serving as co-producer alongside Aashin A. Shah. The collaboration marks a continuation of the franchise’s signature approach, blending gripping drama with real-life inspired events that challenge societal norms and highlight untold stories.

Adding another layer to the film’s narrative depth, the music is composed by Mannan Shaah, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir.

Also Read | Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Beyond The Kerala Story’ Gets Release Date, Promises Hard-Hitting Sequel

The Kerala Story Release Date

The sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on 27th February 2026, giving audiences just under a month to anticipate its arrival. With the teaser release imminent and the motion poster already making waves, expectations are at an all-time high. Critics have suggested that the film could spark conversations and debates on the issues it portrays, positioning it as not just entertainment but a socially resonant cinematic event.

As the countdown begins, viewers are bracing themselves for what promises to be a hard-hitting and emotionally charged experience, building on the success and impact of the original Kerala Story. With the combination of a strong directorial vision, compelling writing, and evocative music, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most talked-about releases.