Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020812https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/the-kerala-story-2-row-makers-deny-rumours-of-teaser-removal-after-controversy-3020812.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies'The Kerala Story 2' row: Makers deny rumours of teaser removal after controversy
THE KERALA STORY 2

'The Kerala Story 2' row: Makers deny rumours of teaser removal after controversy

The Kerala Story 2, the sequel of the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, which released in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The Kerala Story 2' row: Makers deny rumours of teaser removal after controversyPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: The makers of 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' have dismissed reports claiming the film's teaser was pulled following court intervention.

Sunshine Pictures issued a statement that said, "...would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material."

The statement further read, "Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ordered the makers of The Kerala Story 2 to arrange a screening of the Hindi film for the court in Kochi before its release on Friday.

The Kerala Story 2, the sequel of the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, which released in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

The sequel has sparked strong reactions since its trailer launch. Opposition leaders, celebrities and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda", while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

In an interview with ANI, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh asserted that if he had shown anything wrong or misleading in the film, he would "leave filmmaking." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped