The Kerala Story Twitter Review: Fans Stay Divided On Adah Sharma Starrer Controversial Film, Check Honest Reviews

New Delhi: The much-in-news controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' opened in cinemas today and much like the buzz around it, viewers have shared somewhat polarised and divided reviews after watching the first-day first show of the movie. Directed by Sudipto Sen under the banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd., The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Shah. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri and Chandra Shekhar Dutta in lead roles.

THE KERALA STORY TWITTER REVIEW:

The movie's plot is about a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam and join the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The Kerala Story is out in theatres and here are some early tweet reviews by fans:

#TheKeralaStoryReview



This movie is full of lies and manipulative. Not a single thing told in the movie is closer to the truth. It's a propaganda movie made to disturb religious harmony.



Every actor must be ashamed of being part of this movie. @adah_sharma DOESN'T know acting. pic.twitter.com/3f6ZmYznDa — Lets OTT (@LetsOTTOff) May 5, 2023

"The Kerala Story" is a film about the dangers of religious indoctrination devotes every one of its scenes to brainwashing its audience.



Sudipto Sen’s film speaks to the Whatsapp University crowd!https://t.co/SZaPIJG8pk — James Wilson (@jamewils) May 5, 2023

#TheKeralaStoryReview



Super

Go watch this film



This film is not your typical Lala land film. Its telling truth



No hate , just exposing mindset of some people.



Director had done brilliant study for film

Alway delight to watch #adahsharma pic.twitter.com/3cfuMgRFUh — VampA (@Newlevi4) May 5, 2023

THE KERALA STORY CONTROVERSY:

The film has courted trouble over its claim of religious conversion in the state. Several political leaders have criticised the movie alleging that it is promoting propaganda. Earlier on May 2, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the movie 'The Kerala Story' on grounds that it's a 'worst kind of hate speech' and an 'audio-visual propaganda', as per PTI.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph a BV Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, has garnered 16 million views. Pasha said, "This movie is the worst kind of hate speech. It is completely audio-visual propaganda".

The bench said, "There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving an uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification through an appropriate forum." Sibal then said that he will do whatever was necessary.

Justice Nagarathna said the petitioner should first approach the high court. Pasha said there was no time left as the movie is scheduled to release on Friday.