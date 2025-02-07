The Mehta Boys Releases On OTT: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary-Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Celebs And Viewers

New Delhi: Directorial debut of seasoned actor Boman Irani, this slice-of-life film starring Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Boman released on OTT today. It has been written by Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris. The movie has been the talk of the town for quite a while, and it received significant appreciation at several film festivals. Despite 'The Mehta Boys' being an OTT release, it turned out to be one of the most potentially promising films of the year.

The film is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Shujaat Saudagar, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP Chalkboard Entertainment.

The Mehta Boys Storyline

'The Mehta' Boys' tells a tale about a complex relationship between a father and a son, who are forced to live together for 48 hours. Within the duration, the film navigates the nitty-gritty of their relationship, where the father-son duo is compelled to address misunderstandings, face awkwardness, uneasiness, and everything in between. Boman Irani plays the role of Avinash's on-screen father, and does what he does best - deliver perfection in every frame. Meanwhile, audiences are also talking about Avinash Tiwary for serving an impeccable performance and showcasing his emotional range as an actor.

Avinash Tiwary, who plays an architect, and Boman Irani's on-screen son has seamlessly shown his versatility as an actor. With his acting prowess he has managed to impress one and sundry. The viewers are mighty impressed by 'The Mehta Boys'.

The Mehta Boys Celeb Review

Celebrities including Farah Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ishaan Khatter, Pavail Gulatie, and others have dropped in their positive reactions. Collectively, they highlighted that 'The Mehta Boys' is a wholesome watch, riding high on its compelling narrative and strong performances by the star cast.

After soaring at several international platforms, including IFFSA Toronto and the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, 'The Mehta Boys' is poised to leave an impact with its OTT release. 'The Mehta Boys' is co-written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris Jr, writer of 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant'.