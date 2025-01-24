The Mehta Boys To Premiere At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai

New Delhi: Prime Video, in partnership with the prestigious Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, will host the Mumbai premiere of The Mehta Boys on January 31 at the iconic Regal Cinemas. The evening promises to be a memorable one, featuring an engaging panel discussion with the cast and creators, followed by an exclusive screening of the film. Attendees will get an insider’s look into the creative process behind Boman Irani’s highly anticipated directorial debut.

An Irani Movietone LLP production in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, The Mehta Boys is a heartfelt yet light-hearted drama that explores the complexities of a father-son relationship. Co-written by Boman Irani and Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris, the film combines emotional depth with humor, offering a rich viewing experience.

The film stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, delivering a powerful narrative that resonates with viewers on various emotional levels. The Mehta Boys will have its world premiere at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, ahead of its global release on Prime Video on February 7.