Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848509https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/the-mehta-boys-to-premiere-at-kala-ghoda-arts-festival-in-mumbai-2848509.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE MEHTA BOYS

The Mehta Boys To Premiere At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai

The Mehta Boys will have its Mumbai premiere at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on January 31, featuring a panel discussion and exclusive screening ahead of its global release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Mehta Boys To Premiere At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai (Image: X)

New Delhi: Prime Video, in partnership with the prestigious Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, will host the Mumbai premiere of The Mehta Boys on January 31 at the iconic Regal Cinemas. The evening promises to be a memorable one, featuring an engaging panel discussion with the cast and creators, followed by an exclusive screening of the film. Attendees will get an insider’s look into the creative process behind Boman Irani’s highly anticipated directorial debut.

An Irani Movietone LLP production in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, The Mehta Boys is a heartfelt yet light-hearted drama that explores the complexities of a father-son relationship. Co-written by Boman Irani and Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris, the film combines emotional depth with humor, offering a rich viewing experience.

The film stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, delivering a powerful narrative that resonates with viewers on various emotional levels. The Mehta Boys will have its world premiere at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, ahead of its global release on Prime Video on February 7.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK