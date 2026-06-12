‘The Narmada Story’ review: Where rumour and reality blur in a crime thriller

Written and directed by Zaigham Imam

Language: Hindi

Run-time: 121 minutes (2.1 hour)

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Cast: Simala Prasad, Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar, Anjali Patil, Zarina Wahab, Ishteyaq Khan, Sadanand Patil

Rating: 3.5/5

‘The Narmada Story’ review: Bringing real-life inspired stories to the big screen without turning them into loud drama is never easy. Director Zaigham Imam’s ‘The Narmada Story’, which has hit theatres, tries to hold that balance with a careful hand. Set against the backdrop of the Narmada region, the film builds its world around fear, suspicion and the way rumours can take over an entire community before facts even get a chance to surface.

The film does not depend on glamour or heavy commercial elements. Rather, it holds itself close to the ground, letting its story develop gradually. At its core, it is a crime thriller, but it also looks at how belief systems and local tensions often exist along with law enforcement efforts, sometimes helping the truth come out and sometimes burying it further.

Story: Fear, suspicion and an investigation

The story begins in a peaceful-looking area near the Narmada River where a series of unsettling incidents start disturbing daily life. What begins as isolated incidents soon turns into a widespread fear across the area. Many locals interpret it through superstition and unseen forces. For some time, assumptions and fear-driven stories push the facts into the background.

The police step in and begin their investigation, slowly uncovering layers that point toward a situation that is more planned and far more complex than it first appears.

As the inquiry moves ahead, the story moves across public anxiety, political pressure and the effort to get to the truth. The film also shows how quickly rumours take hold in smaller communities and how easily they replace what is actually happening.

Performances: Grounded and impactful

The cast holds the film well. Raghubir Yadav plays his role with a natural ease and keeps the performance simple and effective. Mukesh Tiwari brings strength to his supporting part by using his experience to hold important moments together.

Shilpa Shukla delivers a strong performance as a police officer. With clear dialogue delivery and a screen presence that keeps the investigation believable from start to finish, she plays the role with control and confidence and manages to hold her ground in a story filled with layered characters and changing tensions.

Ishita Khan and Sadanand Patil also make a strong mark in demanding roles. Khan, especially as ‘Nisha’, brings an intensity that stays with the viewer and adds weight to the narrative.

Her body language and expressions add a layer of discomfort that fits well within the film’s mood.

Anjali Patil, Ashwini Kalsekar and Zarina Wahab support the narrative with controlled and mature performances, while Sharad Singh and Hasan Peerdazada make their brief appearances count.

Direction and treatment

Imam keeps the film away from typical commercial distractions. There are no unnecessary songs or forced drama breaks. The emphasis lies on the story, and that decision helps the film maintain a consistent tone. The narrative does not rush, but it also avoids feeling stretched.

The director shoots in real locations instead of studio setups. This adds a sense of realism to the storytelling. The film relies on atmosphere, letting silence, environment and character reactions do a lot of the talking.

Cinematography and technical work

The film’s visual language is one of its stronger aspects. Shot on location near the Narmada region, the natural setting plays a big role in building the mood. Foggy landscapes, dimly lit nights and peaceful village spaces are captured with care, which give the film a grounded texture.

The background score supports the tension without taking over the scenes. Editing is controlled for most parts and ensures the pace does not drift too far even during investigative stretches.

Where it slows down

The second half does face some pacing issues, mainly due to a few subplots that pull attention away from the main investigation. A closer look into certain procedural aspects of the police work could have added more clarity. Viewers expecting a fast-paced commercial thriller may also find the tone more restrained than expected.

The bottom line

‘The Narmada Story’ comes across as a solid crime thriller that prefers realism over spectacle. It tells a story where truth and belief constantly overlap, and where finding facts becomes as difficult as dealing with fear. With strong performances and a grounded approach, the film holds attention till the end, even with its uneven patches.