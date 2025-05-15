The Paradise: Makers Unveil 'Theme Of The Original Soundtrack' Featuring Nani In Rebellious Avatar - WATCH

New Delhi: The makers of highly anticipated 'The Paradise' have unveiled the powerful theme of the original soundtrack!. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film stars 'Natural Star' Nani in a wild, rustic, massy and rebellion avatar that promises to be a visual spectacle. This marks the second collaboration between Srikanth and Nani after their blockbuster Dasara, raising expectations even further.

The film grabbed massive attention with just its announcement glimpse, creating a storm across social media for its bold and rebelious theme.

Sharing the theme of the original soundtrack, the makers took to Instagram and wrote,''Plug in your headphones, close your eyes and get into the musical trance of #TheParadise THE PARADISE THEME OST out now!''

Take A Look At The Post:

The original soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with vocals by Anirudh and Arjun Chandy, delivers a powerful and immersive musical experience. It sets a gripping tone for the film, amplifying its cinematic impact.

Backed by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise is directed by visionary Srikanth Odela and is set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. With its stellar team and global reach, the film promises to redefine cinema and deliver the truly unexpected.