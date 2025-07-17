Advertisement
SON OF SARDAR 2

The Po Po Song From Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 Is Here: Don't Miss The New Hookstep - Watch

Son Of Sardaar 2 is releasing on July 25, 2025. The fiml star Ajay Devgn Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa among many others.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Po Po Song From Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 Is Here: Don't Miss The New Hookstep - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: After Pehla Tu Duja Tu and NachDi, Ajay Devgn dropped a big banger for his fans. Making a grand comeback, The Po Po Song promises to be quirkier packed with pure desi swag, elevated by  Guru Randhawa's vocals.

The Po Po Song

The Po Po Song marks the exciting first-ever collaboration between Guru Randhawa and Ajay Devgn, promising a musical treat for all their fans. The actor surprises audiences by stepping onto the dance floor with full energy alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and his entire squad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The Po Po Song has a club vibe to it. Sung by Guru Randhawa, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi with peppy lyrics penned by Armaan Sharma. This time, the iconic hook step, which once had fans cheek-wiggling, gets a madcap makeover.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 boasts of a power packed starcast featuring Ajay Devgn Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. Son Of Sardaar 2 is releasing on July 25, 2025.

