The Sabarmati Report Box Office: Vikrant Massey Starrer Shines ₹30.63 Cr In 3rd Week

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has crossed a major milestone at the box office, with its third Friday collection reaching an impressive ₹2.46 crores which makes it to ₹30.63 Crores in its third week.

This marks a significant achievement for the film, especially considering its steady rise in earnings since its release.

This overwhelming support has led to the film gaining unanimous support from major political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and many others.

The third Friday numbers are not only higher than its first and second Friday collections but also reflect the film’s enduring popularity and strong momentum at the box office despite being based on real life incidents.

Have A Look At The Post:

The Sabarmati Report has managed to maintain its relevance with audiences, drawing attention for both its unique storytelling and powerful performances.

The third Friday's figures indicate that the film is gaining traction with word-of-mouth promotions and repeat viewership, a sign that its appeal is growing beyond the opening weekend.

The film sheds light on one of the most crucial chapters of India's history that shocked the nation.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The film is now released in theatres.