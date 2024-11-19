Advertisement
THE SABARMATI REPORT

'The Sabarmati Report' Declared Tax-free In Madhya Pradesh By CM Mohan Yadav

'The Sabarmati Report,' a powerful film highlighting a pivotal chapter of India's history, has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by CM Mohan Yadav, amplifying its nationwide impact. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'The Sabarmati Report' Declared Tax-free In Madhya Pradesh By CM Mohan Yadav Pic Credit: Instagram (@Vikrant Massey)

'The Sabarmati Report' continues to captivate audiences across India, shedding light on pivotal moments in the nation's history. Lauded for its compelling storytelling and impactful message, the film has now achieved a significant milestone—being declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. 

This decision highlights the cultural and educational importance of the movie, which has already received accolades from the Prime Minister and several key ministers. CM Yadav’s announcement underscores the government’s recognition of the film as a must-watch for all Indians. 

At the box office, the movie maintained a steady performance, collecting Rs. 1.45 crore on Monday (Day 4), bringing its total earnings to Rs. 9.5 crore. The film’s trajectory has been impressive, with Rs. 1.69 crore on Friday, Rs. 2.62 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 3.74 crore on Sunday, showing strong audience turnout even on weekdays.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film continues to inspire audiences nationwide. It is now showing in theaters, distributed globally by Zee Studios. 

