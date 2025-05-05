The Screen Loves Her — Dinesh Vijan Applauds Wamiqa Gabbi’s Role in Bhool Chuk Maaf

New Delhi: Wamiqa Gabbi is truly having her moment in the sun. At a recent event promoting her upcoming comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, producer Dinesh Vijan couldn’t stop gushing about the film’s breakout star—and it’s clear she’s bringing serious main character energy.

Calling her the film’s “surprise packet,” Vijan said, “The screen absolutely loves her. She’s new to theatrical releases, but already such a credible actor. Her comic timing is phenomenal—and she’ll make you remember your wife for all the wrong reasons!”

Gabbi stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in this quirky Maddock Films caper, and early buzz points to a breakout performance. From her vibrant screen presence to her impeccable comic rhythm, Wamiqa seems poised to win over audiences in a big way.

With its catchy soundtrack, laugh-out-loud promos, and Wamiqa Gabbi at the center of it all, Bhool Chuk Maaf is shaping up to be both a crowd-pleaser and a star-making turn.