The Title Track For Rajkummar Rao's 'Raaj Karega Maalik' OUT Now
The makers of Rajkummar Rao starrer Maalik dropped its title track in the Pratibha Theatre hence renaming it 'Maalik Ka Theatre' that stands as a bold tribute to the film's raw energy and the power-packed presence of its leading man. Maalik is set to release in theatres on 11th July 2025.
New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar stormed the city of nawabs in full Maalik swagger, unveiling the hard-hitting anthem in an event that captured the gritty essence of the film. The symbolic renaming of the iconic Pratibha Theatre as 'Maalik ka Theatre' stood as a bold tribute to the film’s raw energy and the power-packed presence of its leading man.
The title track is a fiery fusion of beats and bravado, composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, voiced by Akasa with a blazing rap by MC SQUARE, and penned by the legendary Amitabh Bhattacharya. With its pulsating rhythm and rebellious spirit, the song is set to dominate playlists and set the tone for the film’s high-stakes world.
Composer Sachin-Jigar shared, ‘With ‘Raaj Krega Maalik,’ our aim was to create a song that matches the raw, powerful vibe of the film, something gritty yet instantly catchy. Rajkummar and Manushi brought incredible energy and added their own charm to it with their dynamic moves, which elevated the track even further.”
Maalik is an intense action entertainer set in 80’s Allahabad, a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. It explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty. Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.
