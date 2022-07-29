NewsEntertainmentMovies
Before its official release, Dobaaraa had already become incredibly popular at some of the most prominent film festivals, including the London Film Festival and the Fantasia Film Festival 2022. 

  • The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's movie Dobaaraa has been unveiled.
  • The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the main lead.

New Delhi: As soon as the trailer of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been released it flooded the internet with praising comments from its fans. With the release of the trailer, the movie is getting all the attention it deserves even as the audience is enthralled by the intriguing world of Dobaara.

The trailer appears to be on another level, with many surprises expected amid an exciting mystery. Additionally, the movie will signal the collaboration of the genre-specific producer-director-actor trio Ektaa R. Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Taapsee Pannu. The film's suspense and thrill are brought to life for the viewer in the trailer, which is rapidly winning hearts. It was described as the ideal fusion of horror, suspense, and mystery by online users. Furthermore, the Manmarziyaan director-actor team of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu will make a return with this movie. 

The audience couldn't stop admiring the trailer ever since it was released, whether it was for the suspense or the quirkiness. Netizens were seen praising the trailer and posting their thoughts on social media.

 

