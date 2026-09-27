/The Vvaan box office collection day 2: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra film crosses Rs 10 crore

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest box office day 2: The supernatural thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, registered a noticeable spike in box office collections on its second day. Released nationwide on Friday, September 25, the film gained steady traction on Saturday despite stiff competition at the ticket window.
Directed by Arunabh Kumar, the film also features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Maniesh Paul in key supporting roles.
According to box office tracker Sacnilk, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest earned an estimated Rs 11.00 crore net in India on Day 2, marking an impressive 37.5% growth over its opening day collection of Rs 8.00 crore.
This brings the film’s total domestic net collection to approximately Rs 19.00 crore over its two-day run. In terms of domestic gross earnings, the movie has reached roughly Rs 22.60 crore.
The thriller also maintained a steady presence in international circuits, adding around Rs 1.25 crore gross overseas on Day 2. With this addition, the film's total overseas gross stands at Rs 2.25 crore.
Factoring in both domestic and international earnings, the worldwide gross collection for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest currently stands at approximately Rs 24.85 crore.
The film's steady growth comes in the face of strong competition from Natural Star Nani’s massive actioner The Paradise, which has dominated the box office landscape after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in just three days.
While The Paradise continues its record-breaking momentum, holding a domestic net of Rs 76.40 crore (Rs 90.50 crore gross) and a global total of Rs 119.50 crore, The Vvaan has carved out its own space among audience members seeking supernatural thrillers.
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest centers on a rational city engineer who returns to his ancestral village. The story takes a dark, suspenseful turn when he defies a sacred, forbidden forest, forcing him to confront ancient supernatural forces that threaten his life and community.
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