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  • /The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song first look: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra tease devotional track ahead of release

The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song first look: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra tease devotional track ahead of release

Chhathi Maiya song: The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan have unveiled the first look of the much-awaited song Chhathi Maiya, adding to the excitement ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The devotional track will be out tomorrow.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song first look: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra tease devotional track ahead of release
Image Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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