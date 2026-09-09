/The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song first look: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra tease devotional track ahead of release

New Delhi: Makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'The Vvaan' are leaving no stone unturned to excite fans before the release of the film. Now, adding to fans' anticipation, they have shared the first look of the song Chhathi Maiya.
Sharing the first look of the song on social media, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Chhath ki bhakti, aur Chhathi Maiya ka aashirwad, #ChhathiMaiya Song Out Tomorrow. #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026." Fans were quick to flood the comment section with praises and best wishes. Have a look at the video here:
Ahead of this, Tamannaah had already opened up about the work that went into bringing 'Chhathi Maiya' to life. The actress revealed she wasn't willing to approach the devotional number lightly, spending real time understanding what Chhath actually means before stepping in front of the camera for it.
She spoke about feeling a personal pull towards Chhathi Maiyya long before the song came together. "I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her," she said.
Have a look at the teaser of the film here:
She added that Chhath Puja sits at the heart of what 'The Vvaan' is trying to say, and that she couldn't imagine having approached the ritual any other way for the film.
The track itself has been sung by Vishal Mishra under the Zee Music label, with lyrics written by Kaushal Kishore and choreography by Chinni Prakash.
'The Vvaan' comes from Balaji Motion Pictures, the film arm of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, made in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.
Based on the teaser released so far, the film follows a city-bred man whose life turns upside down after he unknowingly wakes a divine goddess hidden deep within his ancestral village's forbidden forest, and finds himself up against forces he never imagined he'd have to face.
Deepak Mishra directs the film, working from a story conceived by Arunabh Kumar, while Manu Anand takes charge as both cinematographer and visual director.
Backed jointly by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari, 'The Vvaan' hits theatres on September 25, 2026.
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