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  • /The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song: Tamannaah Bhatia brings Chhath Puja to life in devotional track - Watch

The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song: Tamannaah Bhatia brings Chhath Puja to life in devotional track - Watch

Chhathi Maiya song out: The Chhathi Maiya song from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan is out, with Tamannaah embracing the traditions of Chhath Puja in a striking devotional track that is already gaining attention online.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song: Tamannaah Bhatia brings Chhath Puja to life in devotional track - Watch
Image Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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