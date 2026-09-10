/The Vvaan Chhathi Maiya song: Tamannaah Bhatia brings Chhath Puja to life in devotional track - Watch

New Delhi: There's a new song making waves online, and it's not your usual Bollywood number. 'Chhathi Maiya,' from Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film "The One: Force of the Forest," has just dropped, and it's spreading fast across social media. What makes it stand out is simple: this is the first time Hindi cinema has put the grandeur and devotion of Chhath Puja, the deeply sacred festival celebrated across Bihar and Purvanchal, on screen in this way.
In the song, Tamannaah is seen offering prayers to the Sun God by the riverbank, dressed in a traditional red saree with a long streak of vermilion in her hair part, embracing a full Bihari look that audiences online already seem to love. Watch the video here:
Announcing the release, the makers wrote, "हर आराध्य में आस, हर आस में छठी मैया का विश्वास #ChhathiMaiya Song Out Now. #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026."
'Chhathi Maiya' has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore and choreography by Chinni Prakash. The track has been released under the Zee Music label.
For Tamannaah, this wasn't just another song to shoot and move on from. She treated it as something rooted in real faith and tradition. Before stepping in front of the camera, she took the time to genuinely understand the rituals behind Chhath Puja, what it means, and how it's observed in Bihar and Patna. She's spoken about always holding respect for the festival, but admitted that once she truly grasped its depth and significance while preparing for this song, it left her stunned. "The deep connection I felt with Chhathi Maiya cannot be expressed in words," she said.
Ahead of this, Tamannaah had already opened up about the work that went into bringing 'Chhathi Maiya' to life. The actress revealed she wasn't willing to approach the devotional number lightly, spending real time understanding what Chhath actually means before stepping in front of the camera for it.
She spoke about feeling a personal pull towards Chhathi Maiyya long before the song came together. "I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her," she said.
Have a look at the teaser of the film here:
She added that Chhath Puja sits at the heart of what 'The Vvaan' is trying to say, and that she couldn't imagine having approached the ritual any other way for the film.
The track itself has been sung by Vishal Mishra under the Zee Music label, with lyrics written by Kaushal Kishore and choreography by Chinni Prakash.
'The Vvaan' comes from Balaji Motion Pictures, the film arm of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, made in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.
Based on the teaser released so far, the film follows a city-bred man whose life turns upside down after he unknowingly wakes a divine goddess hidden deep within his ancestral village's forbidden forest, and finds himself up against forces he never imagined he'd have to face.
Deepak Mishra directs the film, working from a story conceived by Arunabh Kumar, while Manu Anand takes charge as both cinematographer and visual director.
Backed jointly by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari, 'The Vvaan' hits theatres on September 25, 2026.
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