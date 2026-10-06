/'The Vvaan' makers release soulful female version of 'Chhathi Maiya' song, sung by Palak Muchhal

Following its theatrical release on September 25, 2026, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan continues to perform strongly at the box office. Celebrating the spiritual essence and cultural grandeur of Chhath Puja, the makers have now released a female version of the popular track Chhathi Maiya, rendered by acclaimed singer Palak Muchhal under the Zee Music label.
The original song has already struck a chord with listeners as an ode to the cultural pride of Bihar, and the new rendition adds a gentle layer of faith and devotion to the folklore fantasy spectacle.
Speaking about the newly released version, the track highlights the reverence surrounding the festival of Chhath. Palak Muchhal’s soothing vocals bring a fresh emotional depth to the song, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere created by the film's narrative.
With its focus on regional heritage and traditional folklore, the song has resonated with audiences across the country, further boosting the film's musical reach.
Alongside its musical popularity, The Vvaan has maintained a solid hold at the ticket window, collecting a gross total of Rs 76.94 crore so far. The project marks a creative collaboration between TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra of Panchayat fame, and producer Ektaa R Kapoor.
Designed as a broad family entertainer, the movie weaves together elements of adventure, mystery, fantasy, and humor. To expand the story beyond the big screen, the makers also launched The Legend of Vvaan comic book series prior to the film's release, introducing readers to the larger universe and mythology.
Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan features screenplay writing by Arunabh Kumar and direction by Deepak Mishra. The visual direction and cinematography are handled by Manu Anand, with production helmed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari.
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