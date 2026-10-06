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'The Vvaan' makers release soulful female version of 'Chhathi Maiya' song, sung by Palak Muchhal

Makers of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer The Vvaan released a female version of the devotional song 'Chhathi Maiya' sung by Palak Muchhal as the film reached Rs 76.94 crore at the box office.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
'The Vvaan' makers release soulful female version of 'Chhathi Maiya' song, sung by Palak Muchhal
Image Credit: File Photo

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'The Vvaan' makers release soulful female version of 'Chhathi Maiya' song, sung by Palak Muchhal
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