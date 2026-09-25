/The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folklore tale is a solid entertainer

The writing is the real hero. The film's biggest strength is the way its characters have been developed. Rather than making everyone serve only the central plot, the makers give the supporting characters their own personalities and moments. Maniesh Paul is particularly entertaining. His comic timing brings an effortless lightness to the film. Sulabha Arya is another pleasant surprise. Her performance adds considerably more humour to the character than one might expect from the writing alone. Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari bring a strong family element to the narrative. Shweta, especially, adds a certain sharpness and energy to her scenes. Suniel Grover gets a character with two distinct shades, and his performance works well in both. Going deeper into his role would, however, spoil one of the film's interesting aspects.