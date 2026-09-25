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The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folklore tale is a solid entertainer

A gripping mix of action, emotion, mythology, and supernatural mystery, 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest' makes for a great watch.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folklore tale is a solid entertainer

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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