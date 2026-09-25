/The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folklore tale is a solid entertainer

Movie: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari & Suniel Grover
Writers: Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Arunabh Kumar
Release Date: 25 Sep 2026
Run Time: 2h 45m
Ratings: 4 Stars
A forest. An ancient belief. A goddess. A forbidden night. And a mysterious dark force. The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest takes these familiar ingredients and turns them into an entertaining folklore-driven story that blends mythology with family drama, humour and supernatural elements.
What is the film about?
The story revolves around Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), a Mumbai-based man who travels to Devanchal with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) because of a land-related issue. But the moment he enters the village, it becomes clear that there is much more to Devanchal than meets the eye.
At the heart of the village is a forest associated with a Van Devi. Generations of stories and beliefs surround the goddess, but one rule remains unquestioned — nobody enters the forest after dark. Rishi eventually finds himself breaking that rule, and that's when the film moves from a family-oriented setup into a supernatural mystery. The story slowly reveals the connection between the goddess and a dark supernatural force. As more characters become involved, the film expands its world and eventually builds towards a confrontation between good and evil.
What works?
The writing is the real hero. The film's biggest strength is the way its characters have been developed. Rather than making everyone serve only the central plot, the makers give the supporting characters their own personalities and moments. Maniesh Paul is particularly entertaining. His comic timing brings an effortless lightness to the film. Sulabha Arya is another pleasant surprise. Her performance adds considerably more humour to the character than one might expect from the writing alone. Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari bring a strong family element to the narrative. Shweta, especially, adds a certain sharpness and energy to her scenes. Suniel Grover gets a character with two distinct shades, and his performance works well in both. Going deeper into his role would, however, spoil one of the film's interesting aspects.
Sidharth and Tamannaah
Sidharth Malhotra fits naturally into the role of Rishi. His character begins as someone rooted in an urban lifestyle and gradually gets pulled into a world shaped by folklore and faith. That transition comes through well in his performance. Tamannaah Bhatia gets a role that gives her enough room to contribute emotionally to the story. She looks gorgeous but, more importantly, brings strength to Mamta rather than making her a passive character.
Behind the camera
The technical department largely gets it right. The cinematography gives the forest an eerie yet visually appealing identity. The background score complements the mystery, particularly during the night sequences. The screenplay and editing also deserve credit for maintaining the pace while gradually revealing the film's mythology. The music, however, is a mixed bag. While the songs themselves are good, they don't always feel seamlessly placed within the story. The VFX too could have been more convincing in a few sequences, although these flaws don't dominate the viewing experience.
The climax
The film saves its biggest spectacle for the final act. The confrontation between good and evil provides the expected drama and scale, and the climax manages to tie together the mythology established throughout the film. But The Vvaan isn't completely ready to say goodbye to its world. The ending leaves behind a clear possibility of another chapter, giving the audience something to think about after the credits.
Final Take
What makes The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest work is its simplicity. It doesn't overcomplicate its folklore, nor does it completely depend on VFX or spectacle. Instead, it allows characters, mythology and storytelling to drive the narrative. There are a few shortcomings, particularly in the VFX and placement of songs, but the strong writing and performances manage to keep the film engaging. Whether you're watching it with family during the festive season or heading to the theatre with friends, The Vvaan offers enough mystery, humour, emotion and supernatural drama to make the outing worthwhile.
Final Verdict: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a gripping mix of action, emotion, mythology, and supernatural mystery. Film makes for an engaging and entertaining watch.
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