/The Vvaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra enters forbidden forest in mystery-filled fantasy adventure

Mumbai: The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ is out, and it takes viewers into a village where an ancient forest, faith and a mysterious goddess are at the centre of the story. The trailer introduces Sidharth as a rational city man who returns to his ancestral village for some land-related work. He does not believe the stories surrounding the forest, which the villagers consider sacred and where people are not allowed to enter after sunset.