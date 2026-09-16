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The Vvaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra enters forbidden forest in mystery-filled fantasy adventure

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is out, introducing a mysterious village where ancient folklore, faith and a sacred forest collide.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
The Vvaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra enters forbidden forest in mystery-filled fantasy adventure
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