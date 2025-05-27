'There Are Always Things Like Cancel Culture...' Says Kapkapiii Actor Tusshar Kapoor On Negative Campaigns

New Delhi: The cast of Kapkapiii, including lead actors Tusshar Kapoor and Siddhi Idnani, recently visited cinema halls to interact with audiences and share their thoughts on the film’s reception and the controversy surrounding it. Amid ongoing discussions around cancel culture and alleged negative campaigns, the actors maintained a firm stance on letting the work speak for itself.

Tusshar Kapoor said, “The audience’s comments have been very good and positive. When the film is released, there are always things like cancel culture, which we prefer to ignore. We want the film to grow through word of mouth, to stand on its own feet, to move forward, and eventually soar. After all, who cares about cancel culture?”

Addressing the backlash, Siddhi Idnani added, “A campaign is only run when you’re afraid of something. If something strong stands in front of you, the instinct is often to try and bring it down. So, I believe we should look at this positively—we’ve brought a good film to the audience. Our film is made for them, and we’re receiving very good responses. If the number of shows increases, perhaps the people fueling cancel culture will also get a chance to see it for what it really is.”

Kapkapiii, a horror-comedy, features a packed ensemble including Shreyas Talpade, Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, and others. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan and produced by Jayesh Patel under Bravo Entertainment in association with Zee Studios, the film continues to run in theatres and is reportedly seeing growing support from audiences.