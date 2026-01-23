THIS Dharmendra film played a crucial role in inspiring Sunny Deol to say yes to Border - details

Border 2: The highly anticipated film Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, has finally hit theatres today, with netizens taking to social media to share a mix of positive and lukewarm reactions.

Directed by JP Dutta, the iconic 1997 film Border starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

At the launch event of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from Border 2 held at the frontier Tanot area in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol became emotional while recalling his deep connection to the original film. He also shared that Border was inspired by his father Dharmendra’s legendary war film, Haqeeqat.

What Inspired Sunny Deol To Do 'Border'?

While addressing BSF jawans and the media at the song launch event, Sunny Deol recalled his father Dharmendra's war classic Haqeeqat, saying it had a 'profound impact' on him as a child and inspired him to create Border.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J.P. Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 unites a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, the film is backed by a strong production team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 hits theatres today, January 23.