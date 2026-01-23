Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009788https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/this-dharmendra-film-played-a-crucial-role-in-inspiring-sunny-deol-to-say-yes-to-border-details-3009788.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesTHIS Dharmendra film played a crucial role in inspiring Sunny Deol to say yes to Border - details
BORDER 2

THIS Dharmendra film played a crucial role in inspiring Sunny Deol to say yes to Border - details

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, was released on 23 January 2025.

 

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

THIS Dharmendra film played a crucial role in inspiring Sunny Deol to say yes to Border - details(Image: IMDb/Instagram)

Border 2: The highly anticipated film Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, has finally hit theatres today, with netizens taking to social media to share a mix of positive and lukewarm reactions.

About Border

Directed by JP Dutta, the iconic 1997 film Border starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the launch event of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from Border 2 held at the frontier Tanot area in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol became emotional while recalling his deep connection to the original film. He also shared that Border was inspired by his father Dharmendra’s legendary war film, Haqeeqat.

Also Read | Border 2 Exclusive: Isha Koppikar feels 'every generation needs to experience', picks her favourite character from OG 'Border'

What Inspired Sunny Deol To Do 'Border'?

While addressing BSF jawans and the media at the song launch event, Sunny Deol recalled his father Dharmendra's war classic Haqeeqat, saying it had a 'profound impact' on him as a child and inspired him to create Border.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J.P. Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol.

Also Read | Border 2 movie review LIVE: Varun Dhawan's Heroic Climax Act Suprises Fans!

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 unites a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, the film is backed by a strong production team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 hits theatres today, January 23.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?