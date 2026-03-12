THIS ex-Bigg Boss contestant was called to audition for Shurpanakha’s role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol among several other stars remains one of the most anticipated films of 2026. While details regarding look of the actors and supporting cast members have been kept hush-hush by the makers, despite many leaked images and reports surfacing online in every few days - buzz around the movie is palpable.

Popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Donal Bisht in her recent interview with News18 made a major revelation. Donal shared, "I never imagined in my life that someone would even call me to audition for Shurpanakha."

Donal also shared that she was told that the makers are conducting limited auditions and she was specifically asked to come in and test for the character.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards the opportunity and consideration for the role call. She added, "I feel very fortunate that I got a call for one of the biggest films, and I feel blessed that people there are noticing my work and seeing that I can be a potential person for such roles."

Who is Donal Bisht?

Donal made her acting debut in 2015 with the TV show Airlines. She was also seen in Twist Wala Love alongside Harshith Arora. She featured in shows including Kalash-Ek Vishwaas, and in an episode of Aye Zindagi. However, a major turning point in her life came with

Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

She also featured in an episode of Laal Ishq and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji among others.

In 2021, she participated in Bigg Boss 15 and in 2019, Bisht ranked 18th in Times Most Desirable Women on TV.

About Ramayana release, cast

Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology. Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. This film (2 parts combined) has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times more than the budget of anything ever produced in India.

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as the beloved Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Other names include Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari, Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu, Anil Kapoor – King Janak and Raghav Juyal – Meghnad among many others.