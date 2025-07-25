THIS South Indian Actress Joins Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol For Mega Project — Details Inside

New Delhi: The buzz around Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela, and Bobby Deol teaming up for a mega project has left fans stunned. While the coming together of these three talented actors is exciting in itself, audiences are now eagerly waiting for more details. Interestingly, the title of this much-anticipated film is expected to be revealed soon.

Now, the pan-India actress Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama, has officially joined the star-studded cast of this mega project.

According to an independent industry source, “The collaboration of Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela, and Bobby Deol is shaping up to be even more thrilling with each passing update. Fans are in for a treat, as the title of the film will be revealed in the coming week, along with the unveiling of its first look!”

The excitement around the project has been at its peak. With Ranveer Singh spotted at Mehboob Studio, followed by sightings of Bobby Deol and Sreeleela, fan curiosity has only grown. From the title reveal to casting details, everyone is eager to see how this massive production unfolds—especially with these three stars sharing the screen.

This is shaping up to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. With Ranveer Singh’s unmatched energy and versatility, Sreeleela’s dazzling screen presence, and Bobby Deol’s magnetic persona, the film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited projects.

On the Work Front:

Bobby Deol was last seen in a cameo in Housefull 5. His movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 has also released recently, the Hindi action thriller Alpha, and the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, scheduled for release in 2026. He will also play a pivotal role in Aryan Khan’s upcoming series.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar on December 5 and will begin shooting for Don 3 in January 2026. He was last seen in Singham Again, reprising his role as Simmba.

Bobby Deol will reportedly appear in a never-seen-before avatar unlike any role he has done in his career so far.

With Ranveer turning heads with the trailer of Dhurandhar and Bobby riding high on the success of Animal, Kanguva, and other acclaimed projects, their on-screen pairing is expected to be a visual spectacle.