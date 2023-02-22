topStoriesenglish2576182
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TIGER SHROFF

Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon-Starrer Ganapath: Part 1 Release Date Annouced

'Ganapath', produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, will release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon-Starrer Ganapath: Part 1 Release Date Annouced

Mumbai: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Wednesday (Feb 22) announced that his upcoming feature film 'Ganapath' will arrive in theatres during Dusshera, in October. Touted as a India's first dystopian action thriller, the film is directed by 'Queen' helmer Vikas Bahl.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shroff shared the release date of the part one of his much-anticipated film with a teaser video. "Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #Ganapathon20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dusshera," the 32-year-old actor captioned the post.

The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important character and Kriti Sanon, who has earlier worked with Shroff on 2014 hit 'Heropanti'. 'Ganapath', produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, will release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

"I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that's what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can't wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath.

"As always, it's been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling," producer Jackky Bhagnani said.

Live Tv

Tiger ShroffAmitabh BachchanKriti SanonGanapathGanapath releaseBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?