Tiger Shroff Unveils New Poster For Baaghi 4 On His 35th Birthday Featuring His Intense Look - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Superstar Tiger Shroff, who celebrates his 35th birthday today, marked the special occasion by unveiling an exciting new poster for his highly anticipated action thriller, Baaghi 4. The actor, known for his portrayal of Ronnie in the popular Baaghi series, shared the fierce new look on his Instagram, much to the excitement of his fans.

The makers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also joined in the celebration by wishing the actor a happy birthday, posting the following caption alongside the poster: “Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff! Wishing you an action-packed year ahead Ronnie! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha. Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025.”

In a heartfelt post, Tiger reflected on how the Baaghi franchise not only helped him carve out his identity in the film industry but also continues to push him to evolve as an actor. The new poster reveals a darker, bloodier side to his character, Ronnie, as he prepares to take on a new journey in the fourth installment of the franchise.

Tiger shared that this time, his character has undergone a significant transformation. He expressed his hope that fans will accept this evolved version of Ronnie, just as they embraced him eight years ago when the first Baaghi film released. The latest poster showcases Tiger in an intense new avatar, with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette dangling from his mouth. The tagline reads, “This time, he is not the same.”

Alongside the poster, the actor wrote a candid caption: “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero… is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He’s definitely not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago. #grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.”

Baaghi 4, presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by A. Harsha, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.

The film, which was announced last year, is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 5, 2025.