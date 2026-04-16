Toaster movie X review: Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's quirky dark comedy streams on Netflix, catch FIRST honest audience reactions!

Toaster movie review: Rajkummar Rao is back with his out-of-box quirky outing - a dark comedy titled 'Toaster' directed by Vivek Daschaudary. The movie released on OTT giant Netflix on April 15, 2026 and here are the honest first reviews of audience who shared it on online.

Toaster movie X review

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Let's find out what the fans have to say about this edgy dark comedy and fresh on-screen jodi.

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#Toaster REVIEW#Toaster Is A Dark Comedy Thriller That Blends Absurd Humor With Crime Elements. The Film Has A Unique Concept But Doesn’t Fully utilize its potential. #RajkummarRao Delivers A Fun And Energetic Performance Carrying The Film With His Comic Timing. His… pic.twitter.com/fOx9c8sxKh — Cinemy (@HdUpdatesMovie1) April 15, 2026

#ToasterReview

A dull, poorly constructed film that never engages. Despite sincere efforts from #RajkummarRao and #SanyaMalhotra, weak writing, flat humor, and dragging narrative make it forgettable and disappointing overall. #Toaster #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Mg09uGOnf4 — Lokesh Chandra (@socialloki) April 15, 2026

About Toaster storyline, cast

Toaster is about a stingy man who becomes overly obsessed with a Rs 5000 worth toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple. This takes the screenplay further as he finds himself getting entangled in a chain of mishaps involving murder and mayhem.

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal parts.

Abhishek Banerjee features in a special cameo, bringing Rajkummar and him together again after (2018) and Stree 2 (2024).

Abhishek Banerjee took to his social media handle to share exciting clicks with Rajkummar Rao, but it's his heartfelt caption that promises to win hearts. “We all need friends who we can laugh with .. and if you get to work with those friends then consider yourself extremely lucky a very friendly appearance in a very friendly film #TOASTER big congratulations to @patralekhaa & @rajkummar_rao for their maiden production #Toaster which is streaming rn on @netflix_in .. it's not easy! And that's why we need more from you guys coz you guys made it look easy," he wrote.

Further reflecting on his bond with Rajkumar and his collaboration in Toaster he says, "I’m truly glad to see one of my dearest friends, Rajkummar Rao, start a new chapter with his first production venture with Toaster, and I couldn’t have been happier to lend my full support to him. We have worked together in Stree franchise, but Toaster feels like coming a full circle. Honestly, it’s an emotional one Jana will always show up for Vicky, and I’m just really happy to be part of this special beginning for him".